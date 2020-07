Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in S/T Neighborhood in Cumming; Ready the weekend of 08/15 - Main level has w/ Wood Floors w/ Refrigerator / Microwave in Kitchen. Good size secondary and master bedrooms with laundry room upstairs. EXTREMELY PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD in a great swim/tennis community with two pools and four lighted tennis courts. LESS THAN 5 MINUTES TO GA 400! Home Available to Occupy the Weekend of 08/15/2020