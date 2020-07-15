1305 Red Cedar Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Large Basement house with 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on Cul-de-Sac Lot in Desirable Lambert High School district! One of the Largest Floor Plans on a Full Unfinished Daylight Basement. Master Bedrm is Amazing w/ Trey Ceiling & Large Sitting Area & Walk in Closet! All 2ndry Bedrms are VERY Large and Have HIGH Vaulted Ceilings. Separate Great RM, Dining RM & Living RM that would make a Great Play Area. Newer Exterior Paint. Refrigerator Included. No pet allowed. Amenities: Swim, Tennis, Play Ground & Basketball. Award winning Settles Bridge/ Riverwatch/ Lambert HS District!