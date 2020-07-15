All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 1305 Red Cedar Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
1305 Red Cedar Trail
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:08 AM

1305 Red Cedar Trail

1305 Red Cedar Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1305 Red Cedar Trail, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Large Basement house with 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on Cul-de-Sac Lot in Desirable Lambert High School district! One of the Largest Floor Plans on a Full Unfinished Daylight Basement. Master Bedrm is Amazing w/ Trey Ceiling & Large Sitting Area & Walk in Closet! All 2ndry Bedrms are VERY Large and Have HIGH Vaulted Ceilings. Separate Great RM, Dining RM & Living RM that would make a Great Play Area. Newer Exterior Paint. Refrigerator Included. No pet allowed. Amenities: Swim, Tennis, Play Ground & Basketball. Award winning Settles Bridge/ Riverwatch/ Lambert HS District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Red Cedar Trail have any available units?
1305 Red Cedar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1305 Red Cedar Trail have?
Some of 1305 Red Cedar Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Red Cedar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Red Cedar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Red Cedar Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Red Cedar Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1305 Red Cedar Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Red Cedar Trail offers parking.
Does 1305 Red Cedar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Red Cedar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Red Cedar Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Red Cedar Trail has a pool.
Does 1305 Red Cedar Trail have accessible units?
No, 1305 Red Cedar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Red Cedar Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Red Cedar Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Red Cedar Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Red Cedar Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University