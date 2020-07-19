All apartments in Fayetteville
485 Williamsburg Way
485 Williamsburg Way

485 Williamsburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

485 Williamsburg Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Move-in ready, fresh paint and new flooring.Two bedroom Town home tucked back on a quiet street yet convenient to ALL Fayetteville has to offer. Screened in back porch and fenced in backyard.

(RLNE4590428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Williamsburg Way have any available units?
485 Williamsburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 485 Williamsburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
485 Williamsburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Williamsburg Way pet-friendly?
No, 485 Williamsburg Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 485 Williamsburg Way offer parking?
No, 485 Williamsburg Way does not offer parking.
Does 485 Williamsburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Williamsburg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Williamsburg Way have a pool?
No, 485 Williamsburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 485 Williamsburg Way have accessible units?
No, 485 Williamsburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Williamsburg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 Williamsburg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Williamsburg Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Williamsburg Way does not have units with air conditioning.
