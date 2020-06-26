All apartments in Fayetteville
Location

135 Williamsburg Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** 1-2 Miles from Fayetteveille Square and stores
** Schools - Spring Hill Elementary, Bennetts Mill Middle and Fayetteville High
** Very Quite Neighborhood

FEATURES:

* 3 Bedroom / 3 full bath
* Master bedroom and second bedroom on main floor
* Third bedroom is located upstairs with full bathroom & walk-in closet very private
* Master bedroom with ceiling fan and 2 separate closets
* Living room boasts a cozy gas fireplace
* Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room
* Bay window in breakfast room
* Kitchen comes complete with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher
* Screened in porch/play room

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Williamsburg Way have any available units?
135 Williamsburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 135 Williamsburg Way have?
Some of 135 Williamsburg Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Williamsburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
135 Williamsburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Williamsburg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Williamsburg Way is pet friendly.
Does 135 Williamsburg Way offer parking?
No, 135 Williamsburg Way does not offer parking.
Does 135 Williamsburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Williamsburg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Williamsburg Way have a pool?
No, 135 Williamsburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 135 Williamsburg Way have accessible units?
No, 135 Williamsburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Williamsburg Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Williamsburg Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Williamsburg Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Williamsburg Way has units with air conditioning.
