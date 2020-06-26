135 Williamsburg Way

Amenities
** 1-2 Miles from Fayetteveille Square and stores
** Schools - Spring Hill Elementary, Bennetts Mill Middle and Fayetteville High
** Very Quite Neighborhood
FEATURES:
* 3 Bedroom / 3 full bath
* Master bedroom and second bedroom on main floor
* Third bedroom is located upstairs with full bathroom & walk-in closet very private
* Master bedroom with ceiling fan and 2 separate closets
* Living room boasts a cozy gas fireplace
* Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room
* Bay window in breakfast room
* Kitchen comes complete with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher
* Screened in porch/play room
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.
*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com