135 Williamsburg Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** 1-2 Miles from Fayetteveille Square and stores

** Schools - Spring Hill Elementary, Bennetts Mill Middle and Fayetteville High

** Very Quite Neighborhood



FEATURES:



* 3 Bedroom / 3 full bath

* Master bedroom and second bedroom on main floor

* Third bedroom is located upstairs with full bathroom & walk-in closet very private

* Master bedroom with ceiling fan and 2 separate closets

* Living room boasts a cozy gas fireplace

* Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room

* Bay window in breakfast room

* Kitchen comes complete with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher

* Screened in porch/play room



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.



*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com