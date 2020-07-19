All apartments in Fayetteville
130 Ridgecrest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

130 Ridgecrest Dr

130 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 Ridgecrest Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Large 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with basement. Hardwood floors, separate shower in master bath and walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with separate den, living room and dining room.

Amenities are community pool, basketball court and tennis court.

Schools are: Sara Harp Minter Elementary, White Water Middle School and White Water High School.

**No cats - dogs welcome 50 lbs. and under

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME...

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.

There will be a credit, background and rental history check.

Net income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rent amount.

Good rental history from a landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references. NO current evictions. NO open rental collections. NO open bankruptcy.

The following items may lower your score...
Newly employed (less than a year with current employer). Low credit score or No credit file. Residential history verified by a friend or family member. History of late rental payments, NSF's, or dispossessory court filings. An increase in rent compared to current rent. Open or unpaid Residential Collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Ridgecrest Dr have any available units?
130 Ridgecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 130 Ridgecrest Dr have?
Some of 130 Ridgecrest Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Ridgecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
130 Ridgecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Ridgecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Ridgecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 130 Ridgecrest Dr offer parking?
No, 130 Ridgecrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 130 Ridgecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Ridgecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Ridgecrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 130 Ridgecrest Dr has a pool.
Does 130 Ridgecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 130 Ridgecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Ridgecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Ridgecrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Ridgecrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Ridgecrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
