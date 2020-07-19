130 Ridgecrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Large 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with basement. Hardwood floors, separate shower in master bath and walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with separate den, living room and dining room.



Amenities are community pool, basketball court and tennis court.



Schools are: Sara Harp Minter Elementary, White Water Middle School and White Water High School.



**No cats - dogs welcome 50 lbs. and under



TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME...



All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.



There will be a credit, background and rental history check.



Net income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rent amount.



Good rental history from a landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references. NO current evictions. NO open rental collections. NO open bankruptcy.



The following items may lower your score...

Newly employed (less than a year with current employer). Low credit score or No credit file. Residential history verified by a friend or family member. History of late rental payments, NSF's, or dispossessory court filings. An increase in rent compared to current rent. Open or unpaid Residential Collections.