Fayette County, GA
280 Sidney Ln
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:02 AM

280 Sidney Ln

280 Sidney Ln · No Longer Available
Location

280 Sidney Ln, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Fully Furnished Executive Home Located Minutes from Pinewood Studio, Atlanta Airport, Downtown, and Fayette Piedmont Hospital. A signature home situated on one manicured acre lot w/amazing pool. Pool and lawn maintenance provided by the landlord. Gourmet kitchen w/butlers pantry & top of the line appliances. Family room w/transom windows, a stone fireplace, keeping room w/plank floors, beamed ceiling and stone surround fireplace. Deluxe Master Bedroom on the main level with spa bath and huge walk-in closet. Three large bedrooms upstairs, w/two granite baths, raised bonus room & a children’s loft with granite computer center. Terrace level with full bath, 5th bedroom, and lots of storage. Screened porch, covered patio, fenced yard & outside kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Sidney Ln have any available units?
280 Sidney Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 280 Sidney Ln have?
Some of 280 Sidney Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Sidney Ln currently offering any rent specials?
280 Sidney Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Sidney Ln pet-friendly?
No, 280 Sidney Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 280 Sidney Ln offer parking?
Yes, 280 Sidney Ln offers parking.
Does 280 Sidney Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Sidney Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Sidney Ln have a pool?
Yes, 280 Sidney Ln has a pool.
Does 280 Sidney Ln have accessible units?
No, 280 Sidney Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Sidney Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Sidney Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Sidney Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Sidney Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
