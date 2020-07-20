280 Sidney Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning Fully Furnished Executive Home Located Minutes from Pinewood Studio, Atlanta Airport, Downtown, and Fayette Piedmont Hospital. A signature home situated on one manicured acre lot w/amazing pool. Pool and lawn maintenance provided by the landlord. Gourmet kitchen w/butlers pantry & top of the line appliances. Family room w/transom windows, a stone fireplace, keeping room w/plank floors, beamed ceiling and stone surround fireplace. Deluxe Master Bedroom on the main level with spa bath and huge walk-in closet. Three large bedrooms upstairs, w/two granite baths, raised bonus room & a children’s loft with granite computer center. Terrace level with full bath, 5th bedroom, and lots of storage. Screened porch, covered patio, fenced yard & outside kitchen.