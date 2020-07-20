All apartments in Fayette County
Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

220 White Oak Way

220 White Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

220 White Oak Way, Fayette County, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Spacious 3br/2ba upstairs. Master w/walk in closet and extra closet both bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counters and fixtures. Downstairs separate living/dining room, large kitchen, half bath, laundry area, den and a very large bonus room, 4th bedroom, office, play room, theatre room, or Man cave. 2 car garage with patio and deck. Property sits on one acre of land, nice front porch, fenced back yard, and quiet neighborhood. 22years in this neighborhood, its a great place for families! Great schools as well. We can provide furniture for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 White Oak Way have any available units?
220 White Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 220 White Oak Way have?
Some of 220 White Oak Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 White Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
220 White Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 White Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 220 White Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 220 White Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 220 White Oak Way offers parking.
Does 220 White Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 White Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 White Oak Way have a pool?
No, 220 White Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 220 White Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 220 White Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 220 White Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 White Oak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 White Oak Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 White Oak Way does not have units with air conditioning.
