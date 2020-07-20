220 White Oak Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Spacious 3br/2ba upstairs. Master w/walk in closet and extra closet both bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counters and fixtures. Downstairs separate living/dining room, large kitchen, half bath, laundry area, den and a very large bonus room, 4th bedroom, office, play room, theatre room, or Man cave. 2 car garage with patio and deck. Property sits on one acre of land, nice front porch, fenced back yard, and quiet neighborhood. 22years in this neighborhood, its a great place for families! Great schools as well. We can provide furniture for an additional fee.