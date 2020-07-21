All apartments in Fayette County
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:19 PM

140 Carrollwood Drive

140 Carrollwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Carrollwood Drive, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Electric is serviced by EMC

Beautiful home in Fayette County. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, eat in kitchen and a 2 car attached garage. There's a private back yard for rest and relaxation. We will consider pets with a non-refundable pet deposit. All of our homes are non-smoking homes and that includes the garage area. You are welcome to smoke outside only. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent and we will not accept section 8 vouchers for this home. The lease term will be a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Carrollwood Drive have any available units?
140 Carrollwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 140 Carrollwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Carrollwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Carrollwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Carrollwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 140 Carrollwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 Carrollwood Drive offers parking.
Does 140 Carrollwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Carrollwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Carrollwood Drive have a pool?
No, 140 Carrollwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 Carrollwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Carrollwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Carrollwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Carrollwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Carrollwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Carrollwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
