140 Carrollwood Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Electric is serviced by EMC



Beautiful home in Fayette County. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, eat in kitchen and a 2 car attached garage. There's a private back yard for rest and relaxation. We will consider pets with a non-refundable pet deposit. All of our homes are non-smoking homes and that includes the garage area. You are welcome to smoke outside only. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent and we will not accept section 8 vouchers for this home. The lease term will be a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months.