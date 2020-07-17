120 Shoal Creek Road

Amenities

AWESOME RENTAL IN STARR S MILL SCHOOL DISTRICT! Completely renovated home nestled on 7.5 wooded acres adjacent to Shoal Creek! The long winding drive leads to this charming home with master on main, living room with fireplace, dining room, family room, fabulous kitchen with quartz counters, glass backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features designer bathroom with high end finishes and large closet. Upstairs you ll find 2 large bedrooms and shared bathroom with double vanity. Unfinished basement provides abundant storage and 3rd garage bay. Nice full size laundry room, with door to back patio. Enjoy the peaceful natural surroundings in sought after Starr s Mill school district!