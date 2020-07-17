All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 120 Shoal Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
120 Shoal Creek Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

120 Shoal Creek Road

120 Shoal Creek Road · (404) 583-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

120 Shoal Creek Road, Fayette County, GA 30215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AWESOME RENTAL IN STARR S MILL SCHOOL DISTRICT! Completely renovated home nestled on 7.5 wooded acres adjacent to Shoal Creek! The long winding drive leads to this charming home with master on main, living room with fireplace, dining room, family room, fabulous kitchen with quartz counters, glass backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features designer bathroom with high end finishes and large closet. Upstairs you ll find 2 large bedrooms and shared bathroom with double vanity. Unfinished basement provides abundant storage and 3rd garage bay. Nice full size laundry room, with door to back patio. Enjoy the peaceful natural surroundings in sought after Starr s Mill school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Shoal Creek Road have any available units?
120 Shoal Creek Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Shoal Creek Road have?
Some of 120 Shoal Creek Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Shoal Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
120 Shoal Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Shoal Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 120 Shoal Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 120 Shoal Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 120 Shoal Creek Road offers parking.
Does 120 Shoal Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Shoal Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Shoal Creek Road have a pool?
No, 120 Shoal Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 120 Shoal Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 120 Shoal Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Shoal Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Shoal Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Shoal Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Shoal Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 120 Shoal Creek Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity