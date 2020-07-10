All apartments in Fairburn
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
8415 Cleckler Rd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:43 AM

8415 Cleckler Rd

8415 Cleckler Road · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Cleckler Road, Fairburn, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious and secluded hidden gem offers the perfect quiet country setting while still being minutes away from the highway. After a long day at work, sit on the large wooden deck to enjoy the surrounding greenery and relax from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Rich hardwood flooring and plenty of windows allow for tons of natural light all throughout the home, offering a welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances and lots of cabinets allowing you to cook in a clutter-free environment. Hurry up and schedule your showing before this one disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Cleckler Rd have any available units?
8415 Cleckler Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 8415 Cleckler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Cleckler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Cleckler Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Cleckler Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Cleckler Rd offer parking?
No, 8415 Cleckler Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8415 Cleckler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Cleckler Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Cleckler Rd have a pool?
No, 8415 Cleckler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Cleckler Rd have accessible units?
No, 8415 Cleckler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Cleckler Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 Cleckler Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 Cleckler Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 Cleckler Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

