8415 Cleckler Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

This spacious and secluded hidden gem offers the perfect quiet country setting while still being minutes away from the highway. After a long day at work, sit on the large wooden deck to enjoy the surrounding greenery and relax from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Rich hardwood flooring and plenty of windows allow for tons of natural light all throughout the home, offering a welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances and lots of cabinets allowing you to cook in a clutter-free environment. Hurry up and schedule your showing before this one disappears!