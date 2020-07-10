All apartments in Fairburn
6105 Capitol Knoll

6105 Capitol Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

6105 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hurry Won't Last Long!

Spacious eat in kitchen with black appliances! Welcoming Living Room with hardwood foyer, high ceiling, and charming fireplace.

The Master Retreat has a walk in closet, en suite bath with dual separate sinks and garden tub.

Private patio and driveway. Your perfect home located in small community close to dining, schools, and Interstate 85! Pets are allowed with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 Capitol Knoll have any available units?
6105 Capitol Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 6105 Capitol Knoll have?
Some of 6105 Capitol Knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 Capitol Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Capitol Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Capitol Knoll pet-friendly?
Yes, 6105 Capitol Knoll is pet friendly.
Does 6105 Capitol Knoll offer parking?
No, 6105 Capitol Knoll does not offer parking.
Does 6105 Capitol Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 Capitol Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Capitol Knoll have a pool?
No, 6105 Capitol Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 6105 Capitol Knoll have accessible units?
No, 6105 Capitol Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Capitol Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 Capitol Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 Capitol Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 Capitol Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.

