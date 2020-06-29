610 Mary Erna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this gorgeous 4BR 2BA home that welcomes all with a covered front porch, oversized sunny living room and fireplace with gleaming hardwood flooring! Enjoy the open concept kitchen and dining area with a kitchen breakfast bar and ceramic tile flooring. Large BR closets and double bathroom vanities. A two-car garage under and large rear balcony deck complete this desirable home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High School: Creekside High School

Middle School: Bear Creek Middle School

Elementary School: Evoline C. West Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.