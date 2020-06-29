All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 610 Mary Erna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
610 Mary Erna Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:19 AM

610 Mary Erna Drive

610 Mary Erma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

610 Mary Erma Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this gorgeous 4BR 2BA home that welcomes all with a covered front porch, oversized sunny living room and fireplace with gleaming hardwood flooring! Enjoy the open concept kitchen and dining area with a kitchen breakfast bar and ceramic tile flooring. Large BR closets and double bathroom vanities. A two-car garage under and large rear balcony deck complete this desirable home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High School: Creekside High School
Middle School: Bear Creek Middle School
Elementary School: Evoline C. West Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Mary Erna Drive have any available units?
610 Mary Erna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 610 Mary Erna Drive have?
Some of 610 Mary Erna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Mary Erna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Mary Erna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Mary Erna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 610 Mary Erna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 610 Mary Erna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 Mary Erna Drive offers parking.
Does 610 Mary Erna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Mary Erna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Mary Erna Drive have a pool?
No, 610 Mary Erna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 610 Mary Erna Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 Mary Erna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Mary Erna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Mary Erna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Mary Erna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Mary Erna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College