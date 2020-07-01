All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 6095 Trotters Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
6095 Trotters Circle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:52 PM

6095 Trotters Circle

6095 Trotters Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6095 Trotters Circle, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Month free rent applied to first month rent (must sign by 1/27/20)

This adorable home in the suburbs is sure to please. Curb appeal abounds with it's partial brick front, dual garage stalls and a bay window. An open floorplan makes for casual, comfortable living. A separate dining room offers a beautiful space for family meals with a tray ceiling, upgraded lighting and chair rail. The family room is upgraded with an attractive fireplace surrounded in marble with a decorative mantle. The wide open kitchen offers great storage with tons of cabinetry and a full pantry. All stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and glass top stove ad style and function to this excellent space. The master suite features a tray ceiling, a separate sitting area and an on-suite bath with a shower and garden tub. Three additional bedrooms and a spare bath finish the upstairs. Located just south of Atlanta, this beautiful home offers easy access to the city, with only a short drive to I-85 access. Only a short drive to shopping and dining.

Schedule a tour a www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6095 Trotters Circle have any available units?
6095 Trotters Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 6095 Trotters Circle have?
Some of 6095 Trotters Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6095 Trotters Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6095 Trotters Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6095 Trotters Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6095 Trotters Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6095 Trotters Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6095 Trotters Circle offers parking.
Does 6095 Trotters Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6095 Trotters Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6095 Trotters Circle have a pool?
No, 6095 Trotters Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6095 Trotters Circle have accessible units?
No, 6095 Trotters Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6095 Trotters Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6095 Trotters Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6095 Trotters Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6095 Trotters Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College