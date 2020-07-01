6095 Trotters Circle

Amenities

This adorable home in the suburbs is sure to please. Curb appeal abounds with it's partial brick front, dual garage stalls and a bay window. An open floorplan makes for casual, comfortable living. A separate dining room offers a beautiful space for family meals with a tray ceiling, upgraded lighting and chair rail. The family room is upgraded with an attractive fireplace surrounded in marble with a decorative mantle. The wide open kitchen offers great storage with tons of cabinetry and a full pantry. All stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and glass top stove ad style and function to this excellent space. The master suite features a tray ceiling, a separate sitting area and an on-suite bath with a shower and garden tub. Three additional bedrooms and a spare bath finish the upstairs. Located just south of Atlanta, this beautiful home offers easy access to the city, with only a short drive to I-85 access. Only a short drive to shopping and dining.



