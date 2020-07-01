6045 Capitol Knoll

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace bathtub range

Total electric & well maintained 3Br/2.5Ba townhome! Great room with decorative fireplace, separate dining room, breakfast bar. Kitchen equipped with black appliances including a smooth top stove. Spacious king sized master bedroom. Master bath with separate shower, relaxing garden tub & walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms will accommodate queen size beds. 2 car parking pad & move in ready. Sorry, but no pets, section 8 or housing choice vouchers. Minimum credit score 600+ and 24 month lease required.