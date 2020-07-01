All apartments in Fairburn
6045 Capitol Knoll

6045 Capitol Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

6045 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Total electric & well maintained 3Br/2.5Ba townhome! Great room with decorative fireplace, separate dining room, breakfast bar. Kitchen equipped with black appliances including a smooth top stove. Spacious king sized master bedroom. Master bath with separate shower, relaxing garden tub & walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms will accommodate queen size beds. 2 car parking pad & move in ready. Sorry, but no pets, section 8 or housing choice vouchers. Minimum credit score 600+ and 24 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Capitol Knoll have any available units?
6045 Capitol Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 6045 Capitol Knoll have?
Some of 6045 Capitol Knoll's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 Capitol Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Capitol Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Capitol Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 6045 Capitol Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 6045 Capitol Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 6045 Capitol Knoll offers parking.
Does 6045 Capitol Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 Capitol Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Capitol Knoll have a pool?
No, 6045 Capitol Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Capitol Knoll have accessible units?
No, 6045 Capitol Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Capitol Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6045 Capitol Knoll has units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 Capitol Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 6045 Capitol Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.

