Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

330 Rivertown Road

330 South Rivertown Road · No Longer Available
Location

330 South Rivertown Road, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,672 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5359938)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Rivertown Road have any available units?
330 Rivertown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 330 Rivertown Road have?
Some of 330 Rivertown Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Rivertown Road currently offering any rent specials?
330 Rivertown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Rivertown Road pet-friendly?
No, 330 Rivertown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 330 Rivertown Road offer parking?
Yes, 330 Rivertown Road offers parking.
Does 330 Rivertown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Rivertown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Rivertown Road have a pool?
Yes, 330 Rivertown Road has a pool.
Does 330 Rivertown Road have accessible units?
No, 330 Rivertown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Rivertown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Rivertown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Rivertown Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Rivertown Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
