Ready to move in 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths home. Centrally located and close to Hwy I 85 S and Hwy 74. New carpet and paint. This home has an open plan kitchen, Dining and Family Room. Upstairs it has a Master with a bathroom attached and extra 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom. Laundry closet is also upstairs. Car garage attached for one car and and space on drive way for 2 more vehicles. Super clean and ready for new tenants!