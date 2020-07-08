204 McIntosh Ct

Amenities

Step into this well-kept Four bedroom Two and a half bath 2-Story home. This home features a formal dining room, vaulted ceilings in the Family room along with a fireplace. Eat in Kitchen with a breakfast bar. Black appliances with built in microwave. Master on the main with full bath. Brand new carpet has been installed. Check out the catwalk that overlooks the vaulted family room. The catwalk leads to three adoring bedrooms upstairs. This well kept home is situated on a cul de sac lot with a two car garage. Outdoor patio with a nice size backyard. Schedule your appointment today to see this beautiful home.