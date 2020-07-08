All apartments in Fairburn
204 McIntosh Ct
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

204 McIntosh Ct

204 Mcintosh Court · No Longer Available
Location

204 Mcintosh Court, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Step into this well-kept Four bedroom Two and a half bath 2-Story home. This home features a formal dining room, vaulted ceilings in the Family room along with a fireplace. Eat in Kitchen with a breakfast bar. Black appliances with built in microwave. Master on the main with full bath. Brand new carpet has been installed. Check out the catwalk that overlooks the vaulted family room. The catwalk leads to three adoring bedrooms upstairs. This well kept home is situated on a cul de sac lot with a two car garage. Outdoor patio with a nice size backyard. Schedule your appointment today to see this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 McIntosh Ct have any available units?
204 McIntosh Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 204 McIntosh Ct have?
Some of 204 McIntosh Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 McIntosh Ct currently offering any rent specials?
204 McIntosh Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 McIntosh Ct pet-friendly?
No, 204 McIntosh Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 204 McIntosh Ct offer parking?
Yes, 204 McIntosh Ct offers parking.
Does 204 McIntosh Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 McIntosh Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 McIntosh Ct have a pool?
No, 204 McIntosh Ct does not have a pool.
Does 204 McIntosh Ct have accessible units?
No, 204 McIntosh Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 204 McIntosh Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 McIntosh Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 McIntosh Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 McIntosh Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

