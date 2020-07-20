All apartments in Fairburn
203 Ben Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:50 PM

203 Ben Lane

203 Ben Lane · No Longer Available
Location

203 Ben Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sparkling clean and turnkey ready for move in today! Located on a over-sized corner lot, you will love living in a friendly neighborhood with access to community pool, great for staying cool in the summer heat. Featuring towering vaulted ceiling, large windows, and wood flooring, the living room is the perfect gathering space for entertaining and visiting with family. The bright and cheery eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and dark cherry cabinets, allowing your inner chef to rejoice while cooking up those favorite recipes. With 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home is large enough for a family of any size. See it today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Ben Lane have any available units?
203 Ben Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 203 Ben Lane have?
Some of 203 Ben Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Ben Lane currently offering any rent specials?
203 Ben Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Ben Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Ben Lane is pet friendly.
Does 203 Ben Lane offer parking?
No, 203 Ben Lane does not offer parking.
Does 203 Ben Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Ben Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Ben Lane have a pool?
Yes, 203 Ben Lane has a pool.
Does 203 Ben Lane have accessible units?
No, 203 Ben Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Ben Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Ben Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Ben Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Ben Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
