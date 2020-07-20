203 Ben Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sparkling clean and turnkey ready for move in today! Located on a over-sized corner lot, you will love living in a friendly neighborhood with access to community pool, great for staying cool in the summer heat. Featuring towering vaulted ceiling, large windows, and wood flooring, the living room is the perfect gathering space for entertaining and visiting with family. The bright and cheery eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and dark cherry cabinets, allowing your inner chef to rejoice while cooking up those favorite recipes. With 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home is large enough for a family of any size. See it today before it's gone!