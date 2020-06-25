Rent Calculator
Fairburn, GA
165 Fireside Way
165 Fireside Way
165 Fireside Way
No Longer Available
Location
165 Fireside Way, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow wow! Prime location, beautiful renovation, tons of room, finished basement with huge storage/workshop w/roll up door, tile showers, stainless appliances, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 165 Fireside Way have any available units?
165 Fireside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
What amenities does 165 Fireside Way have?
Some of 165 Fireside Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 165 Fireside Way currently offering any rent specials?
165 Fireside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Fireside Way pet-friendly?
No, 165 Fireside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 165 Fireside Way offer parking?
Yes, 165 Fireside Way offers parking.
Does 165 Fireside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Fireside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Fireside Way have a pool?
No, 165 Fireside Way does not have a pool.
Does 165 Fireside Way have accessible units?
No, 165 Fireside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Fireside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Fireside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Fireside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Fireside Way does not have units with air conditioning.
