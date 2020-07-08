All apartments in Fairburn
120 Spring Court

120 Spring Ct · No Longer Available
Location

120 Spring Ct, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment located in Fairburn, GA. with close proximity to I-85 and Walmart shopping center. The kitchen is spacious with up-to-date appliances and a nice porch area to enjoy when the sun is out! This apartment will definitely rent fast so go and view it soon!

This property is on the Rently Self-showing system and instructions can be found on our site at www.magneticpm.com/rental-search.

Fulton County Section 8 Welcomed- Please view the property before applying as your application will not be processed until we receive confirmation that you have viewed the property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

