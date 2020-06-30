113 Shannon Chase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This great four bedroom, two bathroom home is conveniently located in Fairburn near I-85 in the Shannon Chase subdivision. With over 1700 sqft of living space and a large, fenced backyard, this home has plenty of elbow room.



On the lower level is the sizable family room with fireplace and hardwood flooring along with a bedroom and laundry room. The kitchen is located on the main level and has ample cabinet and counter space along with tile floors. Also on the main level is the tiled dining room and the living room with hardwood flooring.



Journey upstairs where you'll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master bedroom with private bathroom. Finally, relax under the covered, screened back porch and enjoy the quiet, private atmosphere.



Welcome Home!



Rent is $1175 per month and it's $2350 to move in.



Sorry, we don't accept housing vouchers.