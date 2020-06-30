All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

113 Shannon Chase Drive

113 Shannon Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

113 Shannon Chase Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This great four bedroom, two bathroom home is conveniently located in Fairburn near I-85 in the Shannon Chase subdivision. With over 1700 sqft of living space and a large, fenced backyard, this home has plenty of elbow room.

On the lower level is the sizable family room with fireplace and hardwood flooring along with a bedroom and laundry room. The kitchen is located on the main level and has ample cabinet and counter space along with tile floors. Also on the main level is the tiled dining room and the living room with hardwood flooring.

Journey upstairs where you'll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master bedroom with private bathroom. Finally, relax under the covered, screened back porch and enjoy the quiet, private atmosphere.

Welcome Home!

Rent is $1175 per month and it's $2350 to move in.

Sorry, we don't accept housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Shannon Chase Drive have any available units?
113 Shannon Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 113 Shannon Chase Drive have?
Some of 113 Shannon Chase Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Shannon Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Shannon Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Shannon Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Shannon Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 113 Shannon Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Shannon Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 113 Shannon Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Shannon Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Shannon Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 113 Shannon Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 113 Shannon Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Shannon Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Shannon Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Shannon Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Shannon Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 Shannon Chase Drive has units with air conditioning.

