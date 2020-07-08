All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 PM

Two Blocks

Open Now until 5:30pm
4000 Dunwoody Park · (678) 541-7903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1116 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 2414 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4306 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5206 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 2110 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Two Blocks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Blocks Apartments offer 8 various one and two bedroom floor plans with balconies or patios, ceiling fans, custom lighting, garden tubs, and washers and dryers. Cable TV and high speed internet access are available in every apartment. Outside your home you will find elevator access, covered parking, spectacularly designed courtyards with free Wi-Fi Internet, and a fitness room featuring CardioVision and free weights. Residents have access to the large resident clubroom complete with an Internet Cafe offering complimentary Starbucks Coffee, billiards, media lounge and conference room. Take advantage of our elegant amenities throughout our property and surround yourself with endless opportunities, Two Blocks ensures you whatever you may be in the mood for is always close to home. Schedule a tour of our Dunwoody, GA apartments for rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: $35/month and up

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Two Blocks have any available units?
Two Blocks has 31 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Two Blocks have?
Some of Two Blocks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Two Blocks currently offering any rent specials?
Two Blocks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Two Blocks pet-friendly?
Yes, Two Blocks is pet friendly.
Does Two Blocks offer parking?
Yes, Two Blocks offers parking.
Does Two Blocks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Two Blocks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Two Blocks have a pool?
Yes, Two Blocks has a pool.
Does Two Blocks have accessible units?
No, Two Blocks does not have accessible units.
Does Two Blocks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Two Blocks has units with dishwashers.
Does Two Blocks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Two Blocks has units with air conditioning.
