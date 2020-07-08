Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table e-payments internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Blocks Apartments offer 8 various one and two bedroom floor plans with balconies or patios, ceiling fans, custom lighting, garden tubs, and washers and dryers. Cable TV and high speed internet access are available in every apartment. Outside your home you will find elevator access, covered parking, spectacularly designed courtyards with free Wi-Fi Internet, and a fitness room featuring CardioVision and free weights. Residents have access to the large resident clubroom complete with an Internet Cafe offering complimentary Starbucks Coffee, billiards, media lounge and conference room. Take advantage of our elegant amenities throughout our property and surround yourself with endless opportunities, Two Blocks ensures you whatever you may be in the mood for is always close to home. Schedule a tour of our Dunwoody, GA apartments for rent today!