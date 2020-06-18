5660 Glenrich Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable 4 sided brick Williamsburg style home!! 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home with lots of natural light and updated baths. Stay cool in the summertime with 5 YEAR OLD HVAC! Eat in kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar option, breakfast nook and sliding door to deck for convenient grilling/entertaining! Ample cabinet space with organization inserts; 2 pantries. Deck and porch overlook level, private, landscaped backyard! Cozy fireside den with judges paneling opens to awesome,