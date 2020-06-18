All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5660 Glenrich Drive

5660 Glenrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5660 Glenrich Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable 4 sided brick Williamsburg style home!! 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home with lots of natural light and updated baths. Stay cool in the summertime with 5 YEAR OLD HVAC! Eat in kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar option, breakfast nook and sliding door to deck for convenient grilling/entertaining! Ample cabinet space with organization inserts; 2 pantries. Deck and porch overlook level, private, landscaped backyard! Cozy fireside den with judges paneling opens to awesome,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5660 Glenrich Drive have any available units?
5660 Glenrich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5660 Glenrich Drive have?
Some of 5660 Glenrich Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5660 Glenrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5660 Glenrich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5660 Glenrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5660 Glenrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5660 Glenrich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5660 Glenrich Drive does offer parking.
Does 5660 Glenrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5660 Glenrich Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5660 Glenrich Drive have a pool?
No, 5660 Glenrich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5660 Glenrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 5660 Glenrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5660 Glenrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5660 Glenrich Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5660 Glenrich Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5660 Glenrich Drive has units with air conditioning.
