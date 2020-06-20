5154 Trumbull Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful,spacious home on cul-de-sac in fabulous Vanderlyn School District. Full deck overlooks large private level back yard. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Large family room with fireplace. 4 large bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout home. Plenty of storage room in large basement. Full dining room & living room/office. Well kept executive home in one of Atlanta's favorite neighborhoods. Convenient to I-285, 400, I-85 & Perimeter Mall. You'll feel comfortable and right at home. This gracious home is renovated and sparkling!