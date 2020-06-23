512 Perimeter Walk

Amenities
Fabulous townhome in the heart of Dunwoody community w/pool. High Ceilings on both levels. Gourmet stainless kitchen w/gas range (gas incl for cooking & fireplace), granite island w/view to Dining room & sitting room, hardwood floors, large family room w/gas fireplace, washer/dryer & wet bar. Separate office w/built-in granite desk & bookcase, both bedrooms have full bath & walk in closets, 1 car garage w/driveway for second car. Secure gated Dunwoody community minutes to perimeter Mall & close to restaurants & shops. New dark hardwood floors look fabulous!