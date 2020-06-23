All apartments in Dunwoody
512 Perimeter Walk

512 Perimeter Walk · No Longer Available
Location

512 Perimeter Walk, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous townhome in the heart of Dunwoody community w/pool. High Ceilings on both levels. Gourmet stainless kitchen w/gas range (gas incl for cooking & fireplace), granite island w/view to Dining room & sitting room, hardwood floors, large family room w/gas fireplace, washer/dryer & wet bar. Separate office w/built-in granite desk & bookcase, both bedrooms have full bath & walk in closets, 1 car garage w/driveway for second car. Secure gated Dunwoody community minutes to perimeter Mall & close to restaurants & shops. New dark hardwood floors look fabulous!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Perimeter Walk have any available units?
512 Perimeter Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 512 Perimeter Walk have?
Some of 512 Perimeter Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Perimeter Walk currently offering any rent specials?
512 Perimeter Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Perimeter Walk pet-friendly?
No, 512 Perimeter Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 512 Perimeter Walk offer parking?
Yes, 512 Perimeter Walk offers parking.
Does 512 Perimeter Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Perimeter Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Perimeter Walk have a pool?
Yes, 512 Perimeter Walk has a pool.
Does 512 Perimeter Walk have accessible units?
No, 512 Perimeter Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Perimeter Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Perimeter Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Perimeter Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Perimeter Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
