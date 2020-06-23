512 Perimeter Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous townhome in the heart of Dunwoody community w/pool. High Ceilings on both levels. Gourmet stainless kitchen w/gas range (gas incl for cooking & fireplace), granite island w/view to Dining room & sitting room, hardwood floors, large family room w/gas fireplace, washer/dryer & wet bar. Separate office w/built-in granite desk & bookcase, both bedrooms have full bath & walk in closets, 1 car garage w/driveway for second car. Secure gated Dunwoody community minutes to perimeter Mall & close to restaurants & shops. New dark hardwood floors look fabulous!