Dunwoody, GA
5036 Tilly Mill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5036 Tilly Mill Road

5036 Tilly Mill Road · No Longer Available
Dunwoody
Location

5036 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing treditional/contemporary open floorplan! with a keeping room and back patio that overlook the level private backyard! Front brick and stone. Large luxurious owner's suite with gorgeous tiled master bathroom, soaking tub, separate walk in shower and large walk in closets. Gourmet kitchen with KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, Island, 6 burner gas cook top, breakfast area opens to family room with all house Hardwood. This unique 5 Bedrooms & 4.5 baths Home ready to move. Minutes from Dunwoody Village, Perimeter Mall and 285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Tilly Mill Road have any available units?
5036 Tilly Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5036 Tilly Mill Road have?
Some of 5036 Tilly Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 Tilly Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Tilly Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Tilly Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5036 Tilly Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5036 Tilly Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5036 Tilly Mill Road offers parking.
Does 5036 Tilly Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5036 Tilly Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Tilly Mill Road have a pool?
No, 5036 Tilly Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5036 Tilly Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 5036 Tilly Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Tilly Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 Tilly Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 Tilly Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 Tilly Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
