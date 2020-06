Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Best Gated TH Community in Heart of Dunwoody. Close to great shopping, restaurants, Marta and more. Located in a quiet, tree-lined enclave. Lots of upgrades: Kitchen = SS appliances, quartz countertops, gas cooktop. LR =Stone Surround, Linear gas FP. Large Master = Sitting Area, En Suite Bath, Huge Walk in Closet. Terrace Level = 3rd BR,Full Bath, Bar, built in Wine Chiller, Media Rm. or 2nd LR. Use for In-Law Suite? See Home Features List in Docs. Wow! A MUST SEE.... MOVE IN NOW!!