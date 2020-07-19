4593 Devonshire Road

Amenities

Great Opportunity to live in sought after Dunwoody location for schools, shopping, and restaurants! Lots of Natural Light in this Spacious Open Floor plan w/ Master & Secondary bedrooms on MAIN! Lg Master offers separate sitting rm...great for office! Upper bonus/bdrm with full bath provides lots of options to fit your family's needs. Hardwoods in foyer, vaulted dining rm, & fireside family room. Kitchen offers granite counters, white cabinets, & SS appliances. Private fenced in backyard with patio. Easy travel to Perimeter Mall. Avail Now!