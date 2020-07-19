All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

4593 Devonshire Road

4593 Devonshire Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4593 Devonshire Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Opportunity to live in sought after Dunwoody location for schools, shopping, and restaurants! Lots of Natural Light in this Spacious Open Floor plan w/ Master & Secondary bedrooms on MAIN! Lg Master offers separate sitting rm...great for office! Upper bonus/bdrm with full bath provides lots of options to fit your family's needs. Hardwoods in foyer, vaulted dining rm, & fireside family room. Kitchen offers granite counters, white cabinets, & SS appliances. Private fenced in backyard with patio. Easy travel to Perimeter Mall. Avail Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4593 Devonshire Road have any available units?
4593 Devonshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4593 Devonshire Road have?
Some of 4593 Devonshire Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4593 Devonshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
4593 Devonshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4593 Devonshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 4593 Devonshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4593 Devonshire Road offer parking?
Yes, 4593 Devonshire Road offers parking.
Does 4593 Devonshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4593 Devonshire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4593 Devonshire Road have a pool?
No, 4593 Devonshire Road does not have a pool.
Does 4593 Devonshire Road have accessible units?
No, 4593 Devonshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4593 Devonshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4593 Devonshire Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4593 Devonshire Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4593 Devonshire Road does not have units with air conditioning.
