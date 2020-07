Amenities

Located in a park like setting on a cul de sac this spectacular 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 story condominium features a private front porch, detached 2 car garage, kitchen with keeping room and view of the serene gaeden, dining room, family room with french doors that lead out to the rear patio with view of the lake. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and a Jack & Jill bathroom. The laundry room is also located upstairs. Don't miss out on making this your new home.