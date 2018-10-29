All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated December 5 2019

2845 Winterhaven Ct

2845 Winterhaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

2845 Winterhaven Court, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dunwoody Home in Convenient Location! - Plenty Of Natural Light Brings In Warmth And A Spacious Feel To This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home. Two Story Living Room With Fireplace And Nice Flow To The Formal Dining Room. Hardwoods throughout Downstairs. Eat-In Kitchen Has Upgraded Stainless Appliances. Master Bedroom With Tray Ceiling And Walk-In Closet. Ceiling Fans In Every Room. Two Car Garage. Sorry, No Pets. Kingsley ES, Peachtree MS, Dunwoody HS. We NEVER advertise on CRAIGSLIST.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1949613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Winterhaven Ct have any available units?
2845 Winterhaven Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2845 Winterhaven Ct have?
Some of 2845 Winterhaven Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Winterhaven Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Winterhaven Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Winterhaven Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2845 Winterhaven Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 2845 Winterhaven Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2845 Winterhaven Ct offers parking.
Does 2845 Winterhaven Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Winterhaven Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Winterhaven Ct have a pool?
No, 2845 Winterhaven Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2845 Winterhaven Ct have accessible units?
No, 2845 Winterhaven Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Winterhaven Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2845 Winterhaven Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2845 Winterhaven Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2845 Winterhaven Ct has units with air conditioning.

