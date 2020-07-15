2647 Wood Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Fully renovated home with custom features in every room, located minutes to 285, Dunwoody shops, restaurants. Enjoy open floorplan and upgrades galore on quiet cul de sac street. Chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances, quartz counters, custom backsplash. Retreat to the master oasis w/ double vanity, custom tile dual head shower & walk-in closet! All new flooring and paint throughout. Finished basement with additional bedroom, finished living space and unfinished storage. Large deck and private backyard for entertaining.Fontainebleau Swim & Tennis Closeby. Owner/Agent