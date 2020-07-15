All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 2647 Wood Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
2647 Wood Hollow Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

2647 Wood Hollow Drive

2647 Wood Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2647 Wood Hollow Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully renovated home with custom features in every room, located minutes to 285, Dunwoody shops, restaurants. Enjoy open floorplan and upgrades galore on quiet cul de sac street. Chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances, quartz counters, custom backsplash. Retreat to the master oasis w/ double vanity, custom tile dual head shower & walk-in closet! All new flooring and paint throughout. Finished basement with additional bedroom, finished living space and unfinished storage. Large deck and private backyard for entertaining.Fontainebleau Swim & Tennis Closeby. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Wood Hollow Drive have any available units?
2647 Wood Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2647 Wood Hollow Drive have?
Some of 2647 Wood Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 Wood Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Wood Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Wood Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Wood Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 2647 Wood Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Wood Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 2647 Wood Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Wood Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Wood Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2647 Wood Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 2647 Wood Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2647 Wood Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Wood Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 Wood Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Wood Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2647 Wood Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunwoody 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunwoody Apartments with PoolsDunwoody Cheap Apartments
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Branches

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College