2285 Pernoshal Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool bbq/grill

Location! Location! Location! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths situated in a friendly community located in upscale Dunwoody! High ceilings and open floorplan, home feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, washer, and dryer. The unit is just steps to a beautiful pool and clubhouse. Great patio overlooks the pool. The property boasts a very large private brick courtyard which is perfect for gardening and grilling. Convenient to I-285, 400, and I-85.Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Perimeter Mall, Buckhead, and Downtown! For more information about property call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 770-906-4171 Hurry, this one will go fast!