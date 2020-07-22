All apartments in Dunwoody
Dunwoody, GA
2285 Pernoshal Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

2285 Pernoshal Court

2285 Pernoshal Court · No Longer Available
Location

2285 Pernoshal Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Location! Location! Location! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths situated in a friendly community located in upscale Dunwoody! High ceilings and open floorplan, home feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, washer, and dryer. The unit is just steps to a beautiful pool and clubhouse. Great patio overlooks the pool. The property boasts a very large private brick courtyard which is perfect for gardening and grilling. Convenient to I-285, 400, and I-85.Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Perimeter Mall, Buckhead, and Downtown! For more information about property call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 770-906-4171 Hurry, this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Pernoshal Court have any available units?
2285 Pernoshal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2285 Pernoshal Court have?
Some of 2285 Pernoshal Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Pernoshal Court currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Pernoshal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Pernoshal Court pet-friendly?
No, 2285 Pernoshal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 2285 Pernoshal Court offer parking?
No, 2285 Pernoshal Court does not offer parking.
Does 2285 Pernoshal Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2285 Pernoshal Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Pernoshal Court have a pool?
Yes, 2285 Pernoshal Court has a pool.
Does 2285 Pernoshal Court have accessible units?
No, 2285 Pernoshal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Pernoshal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2285 Pernoshal Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2285 Pernoshal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2285 Pernoshal Court does not have units with air conditioning.
