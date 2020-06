Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

RARE FIND.. EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN THE WOODLANDS CLUSTERS BY DUNWOODY COUNTRY CLUB. HUGE MASTER ON THE MAIN (WITH WALK-IN WHIRLPOOL TUB) AND AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OR OVERSIZED OFFICE, TWO BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AS WELL. TWO STORY GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING, MASONRY F/P, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE BANQUET SIZE DINING ROOM, UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED. HOA DOES YARD MAINTENANCE AND POOL AVAILABLE. MUST BE QUALIFIED WITH GOOD REFERENCES....