All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 1998 Bridle Path Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
1998 Bridle Path Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1998 Bridle Path Court

1998 Bridle Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1998 Bridle Path, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & spacious 4 bedroom home in Dunwoody! Traditional floorplan w/ neutral colors throughout & plenty of natural light. 2 story foyer w/ hardwood floors & exposed second-floor hallway. Formal dining & living room w/ elegant fireplace. Eat in kitchen w/granite countertops, SS fridge and built-in oven. Lrg bdrms, ba's & closets. Master bdrm has a huge walk-in closet w/ skylight & plenty of storage. Master ba includes separate shower & garden-tub/jacuzzi. Spacious back deck overlooking a private, mature backyard & front balcony overlooking cul-de-sac. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1998 Bridle Path Court have any available units?
1998 Bridle Path Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1998 Bridle Path Court have?
Some of 1998 Bridle Path Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1998 Bridle Path Court currently offering any rent specials?
1998 Bridle Path Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1998 Bridle Path Court pet-friendly?
No, 1998 Bridle Path Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1998 Bridle Path Court offer parking?
Yes, 1998 Bridle Path Court offers parking.
Does 1998 Bridle Path Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1998 Bridle Path Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1998 Bridle Path Court have a pool?
No, 1998 Bridle Path Court does not have a pool.
Does 1998 Bridle Path Court have accessible units?
No, 1998 Bridle Path Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1998 Bridle Path Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1998 Bridle Path Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1998 Bridle Path Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1998 Bridle Path Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Apartments with PoolsDunwoody Cheap Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Branches

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College