1998 Bridle Path Court

Amenities
Beautiful & spacious 4 bedroom home in Dunwoody! Traditional floorplan w/ neutral colors throughout & plenty of natural light. 2 story foyer w/ hardwood floors & exposed second-floor hallway. Formal dining & living room w/ elegant fireplace. Eat in kitchen w/granite countertops, SS fridge and built-in oven. Lrg bdrms, ba's & closets. Master bdrm has a huge walk-in closet w/ skylight & plenty of storage. Master ba includes separate shower & garden-tub/jacuzzi. Spacious back deck overlooking a private, mature backyard & front balcony overlooking cul-de-sac. 2 car garage.