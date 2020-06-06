All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 AM

1618 Chateau Club

1618 Chateau Club · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Chateau Club, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Impeccably maintained townhome in the Chateau Club community in coveted Dunwoody. This 3-story, 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome features an open concept Kitchen that opens up to the dining room & large family room. Large deck with wooded view off the family room is great for entertaining. Upstairs master suite w/double vanities, shower/tub & large walk-in closet. Second bedroom upstairs includes full in suite bathroom. Lower level offers 3rd bedroom/office/exercise room w/full bathroom. Home is in close proximity to parks, restaurants, shopping & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Chateau Club have any available units?
1618 Chateau Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1618 Chateau Club have?
Some of 1618 Chateau Club's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Chateau Club currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Chateau Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Chateau Club pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Chateau Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1618 Chateau Club offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Chateau Club offers parking.
Does 1618 Chateau Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Chateau Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Chateau Club have a pool?
No, 1618 Chateau Club does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Chateau Club have accessible units?
No, 1618 Chateau Club does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Chateau Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Chateau Club has units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Chateau Club have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Chateau Club does not have units with air conditioning.
