All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 1561 Springfield Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
1561 Springfield Ct
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:11 PM

1561 Springfield Ct

1561 Springfield Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1561 Springfield Ct, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
I'mRenovated cul de sac home in Dunwoody Elementary school district. Wooded lot with side entry carport and private backyard overlooking woods. Updates throughout this 3 level home. Main level includes a large living room, separate dining room, sunken den with fireplace, kitchen, huge sunroom and breakfast area. Refinished hardwood floors, new light fixtures, new paint, renovated bathrooms. Upper level includes three bedrooms and two full baths. Lower level has a large playroom or home office, bedroom, laundry room and full bath. Storage space in two areas and plenty of space to spread out. Close to Perimeter Mall business and shopping, easy access to I-285. Not in a voucher program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Springfield Ct have any available units?
1561 Springfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1561 Springfield Ct have?
Some of 1561 Springfield Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Springfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Springfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Springfield Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1561 Springfield Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1561 Springfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Springfield Ct offers parking.
Does 1561 Springfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 Springfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Springfield Ct have a pool?
No, 1561 Springfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1561 Springfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 1561 Springfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Springfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1561 Springfield Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 Springfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1561 Springfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College