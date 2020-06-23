1561 Springfield Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

I'mRenovated cul de sac home in Dunwoody Elementary school district. Wooded lot with side entry carport and private backyard overlooking woods. Updates throughout this 3 level home. Main level includes a large living room, separate dining room, sunken den with fireplace, kitchen, huge sunroom and breakfast area. Refinished hardwood floors, new light fixtures, new paint, renovated bathrooms. Upper level includes three bedrooms and two full baths. Lower level has a large playroom or home office, bedroom, laundry room and full bath. Storage space in two areas and plenty of space to spread out. Close to Perimeter Mall business and shopping, easy access to I-285. Not in a voucher program.