1159 Aurora Ct

GREAT LOCATION - IN SOUGHT AFTER AUSTIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND CONVENIENT TO DUNWOODY VILLAGE SHOPS, RESTAURANT AND DUNWOODY NATURE PARK. THIS TWO-STORY BRICK HOME OFFERS ABUNDANCE OF SPACE WITH 3 UPPER BDRMS (OPTIONAL MASTER), OR MASTER ON MAIN, ADDITIONAL BDRM IN LOWER LEVEL. EAT-IN KITCHEN, FAM RM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO UPPER SCREENED PORCH, SEPERATE DINING AND LIVING, DAYLIGHT FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH HUGE REC ROOM AND FULL BATH OFFERS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. 2-CAR GARAGE. OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN SWIM AND TENNIS CLUBS NEARBY. NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR AND PAINT