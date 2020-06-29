1111 Perimeter Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Best Location! 2b/2b End Unit townhome is ideally located close to shopping, restaurants, MARTA, and fast access to interstate. Kitchen has all the upgrades, SS appliances, granite & room to entertain at the breakfast bar or island. Living Rm/Dining Rm is open & bright featuring built-in bookshelf, fireplace, & large floor to ceiling windows. Patio is spacious & private. Master suite on main w/ tub-shower combo & walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom on lower level w/ full bath, laundry & garage access. Gated community! Single car garage, lots of closet & storage space.