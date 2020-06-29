All apartments in Dunwoody
1111 Perimeter Walk

1111 Perimeter Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Perimeter Walk, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best Location! 2b/2b End Unit townhome is ideally located close to shopping, restaurants, MARTA, and fast access to interstate. Kitchen has all the upgrades, SS appliances, granite & room to entertain at the breakfast bar or island. Living Rm/Dining Rm is open & bright featuring built-in bookshelf, fireplace, & large floor to ceiling windows. Patio is spacious & private. Master suite on main w/ tub-shower combo & walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom on lower level w/ full bath, laundry & garage access. Gated community! Single car garage, lots of closet & storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Perimeter Walk have any available units?
1111 Perimeter Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1111 Perimeter Walk have?
Some of 1111 Perimeter Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Perimeter Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Perimeter Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Perimeter Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Perimeter Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1111 Perimeter Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Perimeter Walk offers parking.
Does 1111 Perimeter Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Perimeter Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Perimeter Walk have a pool?
No, 1111 Perimeter Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Perimeter Walk have accessible units?
No, 1111 Perimeter Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Perimeter Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Perimeter Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Perimeter Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Perimeter Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
