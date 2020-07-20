Amenities
4020 Chattahoochee Trace Available 04/11/19 Duluth Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm + Loft, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! Fireplace family room opens to breakfast area and kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors. LOFT and ceiling fans. Patio, fenced backyard, HOA community. Sunny bright house! Minutes to Downtown Duluth, Restaurants, Shopping & Town Green, enjoy Concerts, Festivals, & Fountain Park! Front lawn-care included (subject to change).
Schools:
Elem: Chattahoochee - Gwinnett
Middle: Duluth
High: Duluth
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for a Duluth Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact
