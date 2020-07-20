All apartments in Duluth
4020 Chattahoochee Trace
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

4020 Chattahoochee Trace

4020 Chattahoochee Trce · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

4020 Chattahoochee Trce, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
4020 Chattahoochee Trace Available 04/11/19 Duluth Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm + Loft, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! Fireplace family room opens to breakfast area and kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors. LOFT and ceiling fans. Patio, fenced backyard, HOA community. Sunny bright house! Minutes to Downtown Duluth, Restaurants, Shopping & Town Green, enjoy Concerts, Festivals, & Fountain Park! Front lawn-care included (subject to change).

Schools:
Elem: Chattahoochee - Gwinnett
Middle: Duluth
High: Duluth
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

