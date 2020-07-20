Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4020 Chattahoochee Trace Available 04/11/19 Duluth Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm + Loft, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! Fireplace family room opens to breakfast area and kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors. LOFT and ceiling fans. Patio, fenced backyard, HOA community. Sunny bright house! Minutes to Downtown Duluth, Restaurants, Shopping & Town Green, enjoy Concerts, Festivals, & Fountain Park! Front lawn-care included (subject to change).



Schools:

Elem: Chattahoochee - Gwinnett

Middle: Duluth

High: Duluth

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Duluth Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE3710765)