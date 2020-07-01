All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3983 Hawks Nest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3983 Hawks Nest Court
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:35 AM

3983 Hawks Nest Court

3983 Hawk Nest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3983 Hawk Nest Court, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, cozy cluster home in great neighborhood. Walk to Chattahoochee Elementary School. Wood laminate flooring in great room, brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, & ceramic tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Light, bright vaulted great room with fireplace & new sliding door to patio. Walls painted soft grey. Level driveway & 1-car garage with automatic opener. Stepless. Large fully fenced backyard with room for garden. Front yard maintenance included. Home is on a quiet cul-de-sac. Refrigerator included. Minutes to downtown Duluth, restaurants, shopping & Duluth Town Green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3983 Hawks Nest Court have any available units?
3983 Hawks Nest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3983 Hawks Nest Court have?
Some of 3983 Hawks Nest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3983 Hawks Nest Court currently offering any rent specials?
3983 Hawks Nest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3983 Hawks Nest Court pet-friendly?
No, 3983 Hawks Nest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3983 Hawks Nest Court offer parking?
Yes, 3983 Hawks Nest Court offers parking.
Does 3983 Hawks Nest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3983 Hawks Nest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3983 Hawks Nest Court have a pool?
No, 3983 Hawks Nest Court does not have a pool.
Does 3983 Hawks Nest Court have accessible units?
No, 3983 Hawks Nest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3983 Hawks Nest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3983 Hawks Nest Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College