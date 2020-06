Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Brick Front Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac offers so much! Spacious kitchen includes Gorgeous Granite Counter Tops and Lovely Stained Cabinets, Top Quality Appliances, and a Roomy Breakfast Area. Open from the Kitchen is the Fireside Great Room with a Soaring Vaulted Ceiling! There is a Separate Dining which is ideal for entertaining! The Separate Living Room/Office offers Ideal Flex Space. You will love the Spacious Sunroom/Keeping Room which is also off the Kitchen. Glistening Hardwood Floors cover the Main Level! There is a Luxurious Master Suite with a Large Bathroom and Closet. The Back Yard is Wooded and Very Private. Partially Furnished. Fantastic location walking distance to fabulous Downtown Duluth. Excellent Schools! Swim/Tennis Community with Lovely Sidewalks and Street Lights.