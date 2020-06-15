2635 Niblick Way

Amenities
Showing by appointment only. Nice 5BR/3.5 house, huge kitchen w/granite countertop, island, & lots of cabinets. Breakfast area leads to beautiful large fenced backyard backs up to the Rogers Bridge Park. Main Level: formal living, formal dining, family room w/a fireplace, large kitchen, a half bath, and laundry room equipped washer and dryer. Upper level: Large master bedroom w/ tray ceiling, luxurious master bathroom has a double vanity, separate shower, & garden tub; 4 additional secondary bedrooms, one w/full bath. Yard Care included except weeding.