Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:47 PM

2635 Niblick Way

2635 Niblick Way · (770) 851-7030
Location

2635 Niblick Way, Duluth, GA 30097

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2189 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Showing by appointment only. Nice 5BR/3.5 house, huge kitchen w/granite countertop, island, & lots of cabinets. Breakfast area leads to beautiful large fenced backyard backs up to the Rogers Bridge Park. Main Level: formal living, formal dining, family room w/a fireplace, large kitchen, a half bath, and laundry room equipped washer and dryer. Upper level: Large master bedroom w/ tray ceiling, luxurious master bathroom has a double vanity, separate shower, & garden tub; 4 additional secondary bedrooms, one w/full bath. Yard Care included except weeding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Niblick Way have any available units?
2635 Niblick Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Niblick Way have?
Some of 2635 Niblick Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Niblick Way currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Niblick Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Niblick Way pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Niblick Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2635 Niblick Way offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Niblick Way does offer parking.
Does 2635 Niblick Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 Niblick Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Niblick Way have a pool?
No, 2635 Niblick Way does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Niblick Way have accessible units?
No, 2635 Niblick Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Niblick Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 Niblick Way has units with dishwashers.
