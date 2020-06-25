All apartments in Druid Hills
Druid Hills, GA
843 NE Artwood Road NE
843 NE Artwood Road NE

843 Artwood Rd NE · No Longer Available
Druid Hills
Cheap Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

843 Artwood Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Best location ever! Situated on the terrace level, this eclectic completely furnished NE Atlanta daylight basement duplex apartment boasts 2,000 s.f. of tastefully appointed living space and has everything you need for your corporate stay. This private oasis is hard to beat. The stylish kitchen, complete with trendy tile floors and granite counter tops is fully equipped with a dining table for 6. The master bath has been completely gutted and has dual vanities. A huge family room has a 65"tv and gas fireplace. Also, TVs in both bedrooms, separate den/office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 NE Artwood Road NE have any available units?
843 NE Artwood Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 843 NE Artwood Road NE have?
Some of 843 NE Artwood Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 NE Artwood Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
843 NE Artwood Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 NE Artwood Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 843 NE Artwood Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 843 NE Artwood Road NE offer parking?
No, 843 NE Artwood Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 843 NE Artwood Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 NE Artwood Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 NE Artwood Road NE have a pool?
No, 843 NE Artwood Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 843 NE Artwood Road NE have accessible units?
No, 843 NE Artwood Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 843 NE Artwood Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 NE Artwood Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 NE Artwood Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 NE Artwood Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
