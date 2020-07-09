All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:10 PM

451 Durand Drive Northeast

451 Durand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

451 Durand Drive, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
$1195, Beautiful 2 bedroom next to Emory University.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/376126

Shane | LEO
Shane@leoprimeproperties.com
404-997-3833 (text)
(678) 685-9932

AVAILABLE October 5th.
Beautiful private & quiet apartment minutes from Emory University.
Apartment includes 2 large bedroom, kitchen, good size living room.Washer / Dryer included.

It is bright, spacious and in great condition.
Ample street parking available in front of the house, as well as a nice front yard to chill and bathe in the sun.

$199 Flat Rate for all utilities
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast have any available units?
451 Durand Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
Is 451 Durand Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
451 Durand Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Durand Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Durand Drive Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

