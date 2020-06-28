1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful and perfectly maintained cottage home located in the Emory Grove area of Druid Hills! This immaculate 4 BDR home features fresh paint throughout, custom kitchen w/Craftsman detail, plenty of cabinet space and hardwood floors throughout! You'll enjoy the spacious master bedroom upstairs, the office/sunroom on main, garage for car or storage, stone patio for outdoor grilling & entertainment. Separate dining and living room. Flat, deep backyard w/gate to the neighborhood park. Enjoy easy access to Emory, CDC, shopping restaurants and more! Great family home!