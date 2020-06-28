All apartments in Druid Hills
1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE

1912 Edinburgh Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Edinburgh Terrace Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and perfectly maintained cottage home located in the Emory Grove area of Druid Hills! This immaculate 4 BDR home features fresh paint throughout, custom kitchen w/Craftsman detail, plenty of cabinet space and hardwood floors throughout! You'll enjoy the spacious master bedroom upstairs, the office/sunroom on main, garage for car or storage, stone patio for outdoor grilling & entertainment. Separate dining and living room. Flat, deep backyard w/gate to the neighborhood park. Enjoy easy access to Emory, CDC, shopping restaurants and more! Great family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE have any available units?
1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE have?
Some of 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Edinburgh Terrace NE does not have units with air conditioning.
