Druid Hills, GA
1741 S Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

1741 S Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

1741 South Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1741 South Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Rare opportunity to live in one of the most exquisite homes in Druid Hills. This statuesque brick English Tudor nestled on a 1.4 acre estate features classic Druid Hills historical detail, soaring ceilings, a large, open kitchen, and breathtaking landscaping. Incredible location overlooking Frederick Law Olmsted designed Dellwood Park; just a short stroll to Druid Hills Golf Club, Fernbank Museum, and Paideia. Close to Emory Village, Lullwater Park, and Emory University and Medical Center; five-minute drive to downtown Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

