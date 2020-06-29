1741 S Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities parking

Rare opportunity to live in one of the most exquisite homes in Druid Hills. This statuesque brick English Tudor nestled on a 1.4 acre estate features classic Druid Hills historical detail, soaring ceilings, a large, open kitchen, and breathtaking landscaping. Incredible location overlooking Frederick Law Olmsted designed Dellwood Park; just a short stroll to Druid Hills Golf Club, Fernbank Museum, and Paideia. Close to Emory Village, Lullwater Park, and Emory University and Medical Center; five-minute drive to downtown Decatur.