1741 S Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Amenities
Rare opportunity to live in one of the most exquisite homes in Druid Hills. This statuesque brick English Tudor nestled on a 1.4 acre estate features classic Druid Hills historical detail, soaring ceilings, a large, open kitchen, and breathtaking landscaping. Incredible location overlooking Frederick Law Olmsted designed Dellwood Park; just a short stroll to Druid Hills Golf Club, Fernbank Museum, and Paideia. Close to Emory Village, Lullwater Park, and Emory University and Medical Center; five-minute drive to downtown Decatur.