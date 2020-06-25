1601 Emory Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Upscale eclectic decor sets this home apart from most Intown furnished rentals. 1929 brick bungalow is situated above the quiet street yet is so close to Emory Village's shops and restaurants. Virginia Highlands and Decatur are also minutes away! Gated, private backyard. A favorite spot for visiting celebrities, this home is also available for shorter lengths at increased monthly rates. The upstairs configuration makes it suitable for families, roommates and nannies! Photos reveal style, quality and privacy. Excellent security...it's a Smart Home!