Druid Hills, GA
1601 Emory Road NE
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

1601 Emory Road NE

1601 Emory Road · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Emory Road, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale eclectic decor sets this home apart from most Intown furnished rentals. 1929 brick bungalow is situated above the quiet street yet is so close to Emory Village's shops and restaurants. Virginia Highlands and Decatur are also minutes away! Gated, private backyard. A favorite spot for visiting celebrities, this home is also available for shorter lengths at increased monthly rates. The upstairs configuration makes it suitable for families, roommates and nannies! Photos reveal style, quality and privacy. Excellent security...it's a Smart Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Emory Road NE have any available units?
1601 Emory Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1601 Emory Road NE have?
Some of 1601 Emory Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Emory Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Emory Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Emory Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Emory Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1601 Emory Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Emory Road NE offers parking.
Does 1601 Emory Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Emory Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Emory Road NE have a pool?
No, 1601 Emory Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Emory Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1601 Emory Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Emory Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Emory Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Emory Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Emory Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
