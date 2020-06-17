All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

1538 Beech Valley Way NE

1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast · (404) 564-7200
Location

1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Amenities

Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Top Level unit in a duplex available for short and long term rental. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside. Centrally located to Emory, Buckhead, Decatur, Virginia Highland, Midtown and so much more! Fully furnished bedrooms and common areas. Kitchen appliances, utensils, and wares included. W/D located in the basement and space for extra storage. Driveway parking for 2 cars with plenty of street parking. Leasee is responsible for all utilities. Yard maintenance taken care of by owner. Owner is a licensed agent in the state of GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Beech Valley Way NE have any available units?
1538 Beech Valley Way NE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1538 Beech Valley Way NE have?
Some of 1538 Beech Valley Way NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Beech Valley Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Beech Valley Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Beech Valley Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Beech Valley Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1538 Beech Valley Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Beech Valley Way NE does offer parking.
Does 1538 Beech Valley Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Beech Valley Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Beech Valley Way NE have a pool?
No, 1538 Beech Valley Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Beech Valley Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1538 Beech Valley Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Beech Valley Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Beech Valley Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 Beech Valley Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 Beech Valley Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
