Come home to this charming cottage in Druid Hills, convenient to Emory Village and down the street from Morningside VAHI. Beautiful LR/DR, renovated kitchen on main with den, master suite with sitting room and additional BR and full BA. Upper level has 2 additional spacious bedrooms and another full bath. Great deck overlooks fenced backyard.