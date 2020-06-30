All apartments in Druid Hills
1415 Cornell Rd
1415 Cornell Rd

1415 Cornell Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Cornell Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Down-to-the-studs renovation of 1920 Tudor walking distance to Emory Village! Perfect lot on a hill with a large flat backyard, adjacent to walking path. All new systems, appliances, roof, hardwoods - like a new build but with historic charm (original moldings, doors with crystal knobs, B&W checkerboard tile). Mudroom, modern kitchen with walk-in pantry & floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, sunroom, family room, dining room seats 12+, wide staircase, upstairs laundry, giant master closet, J&J bath for two generous bedrooms, Rejuvenation lighting, new deck, quartz/marble.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Cornell Rd have any available units?
1415 Cornell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1415 Cornell Rd have?
Some of 1415 Cornell Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Cornell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Cornell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Cornell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Cornell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1415 Cornell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Cornell Rd offers parking.
Does 1415 Cornell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Cornell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Cornell Rd have a pool?
No, 1415 Cornell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Cornell Rd have accessible units?
No, 1415 Cornell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Cornell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Cornell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Cornell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Cornell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

