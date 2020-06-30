1415 Cornell Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Down-to-the-studs renovation of 1920 Tudor walking distance to Emory Village! Perfect lot on a hill with a large flat backyard, adjacent to walking path. All new systems, appliances, roof, hardwoods - like a new build but with historic charm (original moldings, doors with crystal knobs, B&W checkerboard tile). Mudroom, modern kitchen with walk-in pantry & floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, sunroom, family room, dining room seats 12+, wide staircase, upstairs laundry, giant master closet, J&J bath for two generous bedrooms, Rejuvenation lighting, new deck, quartz/marble.